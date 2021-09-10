EU spot market module prices: PV prices high today, higher tomorrow

Some time ago, when I lived in the center of Berlin, I was a regular at the farmers’ market to buy fresh fruit and vegetables. One greengrocer advertised his wares with the words “cheap today, expensive tomorrow.” It would almost be desirable if we PV wholesalers could offer our modules with a similar slogan. Unfortunately, no one in the industry can currently claim that solar modules are cheap – quite the opposite. Following a brief respite, prices have climbed again in recent weeks. Since the previous low in September 2020, prices for new, grade-A goods have already risen by an average of 20% to a level not seen since April 2019.

From pv magazine 09/2021

09011_Price_Index-21_2sp-1There is no end in sight to the surge in prices for PV modules, leaving stakeholders to either postpone the construction of their PV projects indefinitely or – like the customers of the aforementioned vegetable hawker – secure the coveted commodity sooner rather than later and avoid having to dig even deeper into their pockets. Price differences for comparable module brands and technologies are actually a function of whether they still have to be shipped from Asia. But what has gone awry here, making longer-term supply contracts no longer sensible, and planning security a thing of the past?

It all started when the international movement of goods met the Covid-19 pandemic. First, individual plants came to a standstill, preventing urgently needed goods from entering circulation. Container ships could not be utilized to capacity, and deliveries were delayed. By the time production resumed, at least in China, the virus had already reached the shipment hubs. Freight forwarders, ports and customs authorities could only operate at a much-diminished capacity, if at all. Employees were absent due to illness, seamen and dockworkers often had to go into quarantine, and the movement of goods could not flow freely. There were times when important overseas ports had to be closed and cordoned off for days on end. Due to these uncertainties, existing capacities at the shipping companies were reduced so as not to leave shippers with unused capacities and spiraling costs.

Demand comeback

Once uncertainty about the course of the pandemic had somewhat subsided in early 2021, the chaos in the global flow of goods really kicked in. As a result of lockdowns and working from home, there was a growing need to make home improvements and pursue a more sustainable lifestyle. After a lull of several months, consumption suddenly went crazy, at least in industrialized countries, and the solar industry was no exception.

Many stakeholders in Germany report a lucrative first half of the year. But shipping companies and freight forwarders had scaled back their capacities and were not prepared for a rapid increase in the volume of goods. In addition, many service providers and government agencies were still not operating at normal capacity. Within a short period, demand for transport far outstripped supply. Cargo ships were backed up outside ports, and as a result, turnaround times in the international flow of goods also increased by 20% to 30% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The bottom line is that too many goods are waiting on too few ships worldwide, and logistics chains are not functioning as they should. As a result, freight rates have exploded since last fall. Whereas a container of sea freight from China to Rotterdam cost roughly $1,500 to $2,000 before the pandemic, prices have now skyrocketed to $15,000 to $18,000. In terms of module capacity, the freight component has increased tenfold from the previous level of around €0.004-€0.006/W, up to €0.05-€0.06/W. Transport costs thus no longer account for just 2% of the total price, but up to 20%.

Chinese manufacturers were quick to realize that such expensive products no longer sell well in Europe. In some cases, delivery quantities are being dialed back, and in others deadlines are being delayed until an affordable carrier can be found. The latest trick, however, is the attempt to pass on the freight risk for future deliveries to the buyer. Goods are no longer offered with the standard CIF/FCA Rotterdam or DDP Incoterms, delivery-inclusive to the building site or warehouse, but instead EXW or FOB – that is, ex-works or to the containership. This means that price increases for transport are fully borne by the customer, making it difficult or impossible to calculate the purchase price reliably or set a binding delivery date.

The concern is that few end customers will accept this uncertainty. For this reason, I strongly advise against accepting such contractual terms, at least as long as the freight traffic situation is so unpredictable. High transport costs permeate the entire value chain. Steadily rising prices for raw materials and semifinished goods are eroding the margins of manufacturers and retailers. When these costs are passed on to consumers, they fuel inflation. This is a vicious cycle that we can probably only break by increasing local value creation and reducing international freight traffic.

Overview of price points broken down by technology in August 2021, including changes from the previous month (as of Aug. 16)
Module class€/WpTrend
since
May 2021		Trend
since
Jan. 2021		Description
Crystalline modules
Bifacial0.380.0%+11.8%Modules with bifacial cells, transparent backsheets, or glass-glass, framed and unframed
High efficiency0.35+2.9%+9.4%Crystalline panels at 340 Wp and above, with PERC, HJT, n-type, or back-contact cells, or combinations thereof
All black0.36+2.9%+9.1%Module types with black backsheets, black frames, and rated power between 290 Wp and 400 Wp
Mainstream0.25+4.2%+8.7%Modules typically featuring 60 cells, standard aluminum frames, white backsheets, and 275 Wp to 335 Wp
Low cost0.17-5.6%+6.3%Factory seconds, insolvency goods, used or low-output modules, and products with limited or no warranty
Notes: Only tax-free prices for PV modules are shown, with stated prices reflecting average prices on the European spot market (customs cleared)
Source: pvXchange.com

About the author

Martin Schachinger has been active in renewable energy for more than 20 years. In 2004, he founded the online trading platform pvXchange.com, where wholesalers, installers, and service companies can purchase standard components, solar modules, and inverters that are no longer manufactured, but are still urgently needed to repair defective PV systems.

