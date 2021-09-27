Delta expands string inverter series with two new products

Taiwanese inverter maker Delta has launched two new string inverters for applications in residential and commercial PV systems. “The new inverters are an extension to the Flex series, with their design concept inherited from the M70A Flex,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The device designed for residential projects is called M15A and is a 16.5 kVa three-phase inverter with two maximum power point trackers (MPPTs). The product has an efficiency of 98.3% and a European efficiency rating of 97.9%. It measures 651x520x220mm and weighs 40.5kg. The device has input voltages ranging between 200 and 1,000 V DC, with a nominal voltage of 600 V.

The new product can operate at an ambient operating temperature comprised between -25 degrees Celsius and 60 degrees Celsius and at an altitude of up to 4,000m. It also features IP66 protection and a cooling technique based on natural convection.

The second inverter, dubbed M20A, is a 22 kvA three-phase device that has the same size and weight as the 16.5 kVa product and is also equipped with two MPPTs. Its efficiency is a bit higher, at 98.5%, as well as its European efficiency, which reaches 98.1%. The input voltages and the nominal voltage are the same as the M15A inverter.

Both products come with a five-year guarantee and the producer says a guarantee extension is possible, depending on the customer's needs.

“Delta’s M15A and M20A Flex have a fan-less design and are cooled exclusively by natural convection,” said Patrick Schahl, product manager of the PVI business unit at Delta Electronics in the EMEA region. “This makes them quiet and ideal for residential and small commercial buildings where low noise is a requirement.”



The manufacturer added that both products are equipped with arc fault detection and reverse polarity protection. “The built-in anti-PID function prevents voltage-induced power degradation in crystalline solar cells, thereby extending their service life,” it further explained. “In addition, replaceable AC and DC type two surge protection devices (SPD) are integrated. Thus, string fuses are not required.”