PVH supplies trackers to 300 MW PV project in Saudi Arabia

PVH announced the agreement with CEEC yesterday. Under the terms, the PV tracker company will supply its bifacial ML2V trackers this year to the developer for its 300 MW solar project, set to be located in Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed; however, a spokesperson for PVH told pv magazine that the PV plant is expected to be operational in the next year.

PVH says it has installed controllers integrating its 3D adaptive backtracking algorithm to maximize the PV plant's production. “Thanks to this algorithm, we avoid the generation impact that might have an uneven terrain and the relative positioning of the trackers, as well as avoiding shadows along the entire length of the tracker and the hot spots that they generate,” reads the press statement.

The trackers will be manufactured at the facility PVH opened this summer in Saudi Arabia. In addition to trackers, the newly created Saudi unit called PV Hardware Middle East also produces mounting structures, and robotic cleaning devices ‘Made in KSA', in response to the rules for domestic content recently outlined by the country's government.

In today’s news release, PVH said, “The company is currently in one of its most successful phases in the region, where it has already contracted more than 3 GW and where it expects to reach another 2 GW in the coming months.”