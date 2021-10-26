Four winning bidders in India’s gigawatt-scale solar manufacturing tender

From pv magazine India

The Indian government’s INR4500-crore ($599 million) production-linked incentive scheme, to support the gigawatt-scale manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules, has concluded, with at least four players emerging as beneficiaries.

Jindal India Solar Energy, owned by Jindal Polyfilms, made the most competitive bid by seeking the lowest production-linked incentive support for 4 GW of fully integrated module manufacturing capacity. Data from trade body the National Solar Federation of India, seen by pv magazine, indicated Jindal has applied for INR1390 crore ($185 million) of support.

Transformer manufacturer and installer Shirdi Sai Electricals (with a bid for INR1875 crore [$250 million] of incentives), the Reliance New Energy Solar business of conglomerate Reliance Industries (INR1917 crore [$255 million]), and the infrastructure unit of fellow multinational Adani (INR3600 crore [$479 million]) were the other successful bidders. The auction took into account the level of assistance sought, planned solar manufacturing capacity and whether manufacturers planned to produce polysilicon and solar ingots, wafers and cells, as well as assembling modules.

All four successful bidders sought incentives for the maximum eligible annual manufacturing capacity of 4 GW and pledged the full extent of integrated manufacturing, from poly to panels.

Under the manufacturing-linked tender rules, however, bidders will only receive support for half of the production capacity they are planning, capped at 2 GW. That would imply the four successful bidders will each receive half of the financial support they have applied for, for a total public spend of INR4391 crore ($585 million).