Supply chain and trade woes blamed as Engie cancels a solar+storage project in the U.S.

The French energy company blamed interconnection costs along with global supply chain and production issues, and tariff and trade disputes.

Utility-scale solar-plus-storage.

Image: ENGIE North America

From pv magazine USA

Engie North America has scrapped a 60 MWac solar plus 240 MWh battery storage facility that it was awarded by Hawaiian Electric Co. in May 2020.

The company blamed “elevated interconnection costs coupled with global supply chain and production issues, as well as tariffs and trade disputes” affecting the photovoltaic solar industry.

NHOA (formerly Electro Power Systems) was to supply the battery storage system for the Puako project and act as a system integrator as subcontractor to ENGIE.

