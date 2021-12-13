Canadian Premium Sand to build solar glass factory in Manitoba

Canadian Premium Sand has revealed plans to build a solar glass factory in Selkirk, in the Canadian province of Manitoba.

The company said Selkirk was identified as a preferred location after the extensive evaluation of possible options throughout Canada and the United States. The small city reportedly offers access to Canadian Premium Sand's high-grade silica sand quarry operation in nearby Seymourville, as well as abundant supplies of natural gas and renewable hydropower resources.

The company did not provide any additional details on the size of the planned investment or the factory's total production capacity. Upon completion, the plant will be North America's first solar glass factory.

“All solar panels manufactured in North America using patterned solar glass are made with glass imported from China and other Asia Pacific countries,” Canadian Premium Sand said. “Locating a solar glass manufacturing facility in Selkirk will add significantly to the sustainability and supply chain security for CPS’s solar panel manufacturing clients.”

The company first revealed plan to focus exclusively on solar glass production in October.

“Management discussions with domestic solar panel manufacturers have illustrated a need for a reliable local supply of high-quality solar glass to accommodate both current production and future growth plans,” the company said at the time, noting that its silica sand deposits offer the opportunity for it to be the first integrated manufacturer of patterned solar glass in North America.