India hits 46.2 GW of installed PV capacity

From pv magazine India

India recorded about 46.2 GW of cumulative installed solar power capacity by Oct. 31. The state of Rajasthan leads the country with 8.6 GW of installed PV capacity, followed by Karnataka with 7.5 GW and Gujarat with 6.05 GW.

Power Minister RK Singh recently shared the new statistics in the Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament). The nation now has a solar power potential of around 750 GWp, according to the National Institute of Solar Energy.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working to resolve land allotment and grid infrastructure challenges. The country aims to install 500 GW of non-fossil fuel sources, including solar, by 2030.

The ministry has introduced new versions for better implementation of its solar park scheme to resolve land allotment issues. Mode-5 of the scheme allows central public sector undertakings to set up solar parks on their own land or on third-party land. Mode-8 provides states with incentives to facilitate the procurement of land.

The government has also waived Inter-State Transmission System charges for the inter-state sale of solar and wind power from projects commissioned by June 30, 2025. A dedicated transmission system for renewable energy has also been developed under Green Energy Corridor Scheme, said Singh.