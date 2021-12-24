Growatt responds to Sweden’s investigation on EMC requirements, says all products are certified in compliance with EU regulations

Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Growatt has responded to the recent ruling of the Swedish Electrical Safety Agency that its 8000TL3-S inverter series does not comply with Sweden's electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) requirements. As a result of the investigation, the company was banned from selling this product in the country.
“We want to reiterate that all Growatt products are tested and certified in compliance with EU regulations by global leading testing and certification companies,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The 8000TL3-S inverter series is compliant with EU EMC Directives and Standards including EN 61000-6-1, EN 61000-6-2, EN 61000-6-3 and EN 61000-6-4.”
According to the manufacturer, the 8000TL3-S inverter series, which is the one affected by the ruling, is an old generation product and has not been in production since 2020.
“Our new generation inverters are tested to obtain certificates including EN55011, EN 61000-6-1, EN 61000-6-2, EN 61000-6-3, EN 61000-6-4, EN 61000-3-2 and EN 61000-3-12 in compliance with the standards of EU and Sweden,” the spokesperson continued. “Specifically, our MID 25-40KTL3-X inverter series has already got all these certificates and our MOD 3-15KTL3-X inverter series, the new 8kW inverter included, will also obtain these certificates very soon.”
Popular content
The ruling by the Swedish Electrical Safety Agency also concerned Israeli-based inverter maker Solaredge for some of its PV optimizers and another manufacturer that has not yet been identified. The agency has not responded to pv magazine's request to reveal the name of the third manufacturer.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.