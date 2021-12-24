Growatt responds to Sweden’s investigation on EMC requirements, says all products are certified in compliance with EU regulations

Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Growatt has responded to the recent ruling of the Swedish Electrical Safety Agency that its 8000TL3-S inverter series does not comply with Sweden's electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) requirements. As a result of the investigation, the company was banned from selling this product in the country.

“We want to reiterate that all Growatt products are tested and certified in compliance with EU regulations by global leading testing and certification companies,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The 8000TL3-S inverter series is compliant with EU EMC Directives and Standards including EN 61000-6-1, EN 61000-6-2, EN 61000-6-3 and EN 61000-6-4.”

According to the manufacturer, the 8000TL3-S inverter series, which is the one affected by the ruling, is an old generation product and has not been in production since 2020.

“Our new generation inverters are tested to obtain certificates including EN55011, EN 61000-6-1, EN 61000-6-2, EN 61000-6-3, EN 61000-6-4, EN 61000-3-2 and EN 61000-3-12 in compliance with the standards of EU and Sweden,” the spokesperson continued. “Specifically, our MID 25-40KTL3-X inverter series has already got all these certificates and our MOD 3-15KTL3-X inverter series, the new 8kW inverter included, will also obtain these certificates very soon.”

The ruling by the Swedish Electrical Safety Agency also concerned Israeli-based inverter maker Solaredge for some of its PV optimizers and another manufacturer that has not yet been identified. The agency has not responded to pv magazine's request to reveal the name of the third manufacturer.