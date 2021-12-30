Construction reported underway at 1GW of wind, solar, storage projects in Inner Mongolia

The development of massive renewables projects in China are adding storage and hydrogen electlysis, in an attempt to tackle curtailment. In announcing the commencement of 1GW of solar and wind projects in Inner Mongolia today, the Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co. noted that by co-locating assets, it plans to “reduce the waste of wind and solar power resources.”

The 1GW of projects include a 500MW combined solar and wind facility at Abag Banner Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia. The project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023 will be coupled with hydrogen electrolysis.

The second renewable project Beijing Jingneng announced today is a 500MW wind project at Sonid Left Banner Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia. It will be coupled with 75MW/150MWh of battery energy storage.

Popular content

The company reports that all investment decisions have been taken and that the projects have received the required approvals and permits.

Beijing Jingneng claimed to have installed over 8GW of renewables and gas generation capacity Beijing, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Ningxia and Sichuan Provinces as of mid-2018. It claims to be the largest wind power operator in China.