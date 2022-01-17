Ecoflow launches its portable solar storage solution in Europe

The storage system has enough power, on a single charge, to meet the emergency power use of an average family for about a week.

From pv magazine Germany

North American manufacturer Ecoflow has brought what it claims to be the fastest charging residential battery in the world, to Europe.

At its launch last summer, Ecoflow swept the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform with its Delta Pro portable power solution. The start-up raised the equivalent of €10.6 million in the two-month campaign.

“Delta Pro's successful Kickstarter campaign demonstrates that there is an overwhelming desire from consumers for clean, portable energy storage and delivery solutions,” said Thomas Chan, EcoFlow's R&D director. “Reliable access to energy is a priority for consumers, as the rise in extreme weather events and power outages highlights the need for better preparedness and sustainable energy sources.”

The portable battery solution can be combined with solar panels and has a capacity of 3.6 to 25kWh. The product is now available in 35 countries and regions across Europe, supported by a network of more than 300 local retailers. According to the manufacturer, the entire system has enough power – on a single charge – to meet the emergency power use of an average family for about a week.

“The basic price of Delta Pro is €3,799,” an Ecoflow spokeswoman told pv magazine Germany. Delivery includes a Delta Pro Power Station, an AC charging cable, a car charging cable, a solar charging cable, a DC5521 to DC5525 cable, an adapter for the smart generator and a warranty card.

For the portable version, Ecoflow recommends combining the battery with a 400Wp solar panel, so the battery can be fully charged in 12 to 24 hours. The charging time is shortened as more photovoltaic energy is coupled to the battery system. With the maximum possible 1.6kW of PV power, the charging time is 2.8 to 5.6 hours for the 3.6kWh battery. Ecoflow also offers matching foldable solar modules that can be coupled with the storage system.

The battery can also be connected to a house's power system, a gas generator, or a car charger. The weight of the battery in the basic version is 45kg and its size is 63.5×28.5×41.6 cm, according to the datasheet. AC charging is possible with up to 2,900W. At 3,500 cycles, at least 80% capacity should be reached.

For outdoor use, the Delta Pro is enough to charge a camera 210 times or power a coffee pot for 3.3 hours. When used at home, the capacity is enough to run the refrigerator for 24 or 48 hours, among other things.