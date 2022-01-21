Chinese PV Industry Brief: China added 53 GW of new PV capacity in 2021

China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) reported this week that the newly installed PV capacity for the Chinese market reached around 53 GW last year. Of this capacity, around 29 GW comes from distributed generation projects, with large scale solar plants accounting for the remaining share. Furthermore, the agency revealed that around 21.5 GW of the total capacity is represented by residential solar arrays. The country's cumulative solar capacity reached 306 GW at the end of December and 107.5 GW of this installed power is from distributed solar.

Solar module manufacturer Eging said its largest shareholder, Shenzhen Qinchengda Investment Co., Ltd., has raised its stake in the company from 21.65% to 30% through a non-public offering. Through the raised funds, whose amount was not disclosed, Eging will move forward with its capacity expansion plans.

State-owned solar panel glassmaker Luoyang Glass will take over management of two rivals as it performs due diligence of the businesses ahead of a planned acquisition of controlling stakes in them. Luoyang, which is controlled by the China National Building Materials Group, will take over management of subsidiary units of Anhui Shengshi New Energy Technology Co Ltd and Shuyang Xinda New Material Co Ltd until they are reorganized ahead of their planned acquisition, the glassmaker said on Wednesday. Louyang will receive 10% of the net profits of each company during that time, with a minimum monthly management fee of RMB50,000 (US$7,870) due from each business.

Solar developer China Shuifa Singyes and fellow state-owned entity HECIC Huineng on Monday announced plans to jointly capitalize a RMB360 million (US$56.7 million), seven-year fund to invest in clean power projects including solar, wind, hydrogen, energy storage and smart energy facilities.

Slippers-to-solar manufacturer Golden Solar has identified state-owned power company China Three Gorges Corporation as a partner in the project to develop a National Engineering and Research Center for High Efficiency Solar Cell Equipment and Technology. The heterojunction (HJT) solar cell market new entrant on Monday said Three Gorges would also work with Golden Solar to develop an HJT cell production line which would manufacture cells based on Golden Solar’s cast mono silicon wafers. Golden Solar and its “strategic partner,” fellow solar manufacturer Gold Stone Energy Co Ltd, were in November identified by China’s National Development and Reform Commission as two of three planned partners to develop the national engineering center.

Polysilicon manufacturer Xinte Energy says it expects a profit attributable to shareholders of RMB5 billion (US$787 million) from last year’s trading, up from RMB695 million (US$109 million) in 2020, thanks to bigger poly shipments which fetched markedly higher prices, as well as increased electricity generation from the company’s solar and wind projects. The unaudited 2021 figures include a RMB380 million (US$59.8 million) hit on the non-recoverable book value of polysilicon production equipment retired as part of a technical upgrade.