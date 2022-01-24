New hybrid inverters for rooftop PV from Germany

This is how the connections of Bosswerk's new hybrid inverters look.

From pv magazine Germany

German PV product distributor Greenakku has begun selling two new hybrid inverters that German manufacturer Bosswerk has specifically designed for rooftop PV systems.

The BW-HY3600 and BW-HY4600 inverters can be integrated with existing on-grid or off-grid PV systems and a battery storage system of 48V. Both devices, according to Bosswerk, have AC and DC coupling and are particularly suitable for residential and commercial solar arrays.

The two products are claimed to increase the self-consumption rate of a project while offering additional benefits as an emergency power supply. If the power grid fails, the inverters are able to switch from grid operation to battery power within ten milliseconds, the company claims. For example, sensitive medical devices or technical systems could continue to be operated without interruption.

According to Bosswerk, the devices have integrated WLAN modules for easy monitoring. The manufacturer cites other advantages are state-of-the-art electronics to support the latest generation of solar modules, an integrated end point security (ENS) protection device in accordance with the VDE 4105 standard, six time ranges for charging or discharging the battery, frequency drop control for up to 16 batteries in parallel, and a grid peak shaving function.

The devices feature IP65 protection and are claimed to have an efficiency of 98.9%. They come with a 12-year product warranty.

According to Bosswerk, the BW-HY3600 is sold in Germany for €2,380 and the price for the other inverter will soon be announced.