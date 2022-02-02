Portugal installed 701 MW of solar in 2021

Around 701 MW of new PV systems were connected to the grid in Portugal last year, according to provisional figures released by the country's Directorate General for Energy and Geology (DGEG).

Of this new capacity, around 230 MW are represented by rooftop PV systems operating under Portugal's net metering scheme.

For comparison, in 2020 the country added around 151 MW of new solar power. In 2019 and 2018, new additions totaled 252 MW and 88 MW, respectively.

The cumulative PV capacity installed in Portugual reached 1,777 MW at the end of December.

Overall around 15.4 GW of renewable energy capacity is currently operating in the country, most of which is represented by hydropower with 7.12 GW and wind energy with 5.62 GW.