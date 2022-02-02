Portugal installed 701 MW of solar in 2021

Around 701 MW of new PV systems were connected to the grid in Portugal last year, according to provisional figures released by the country's Directorate General for Energy and Geology (DGEG).
Of this new capacity, around 230 MW are represented by rooftop PV systems operating under Portugal's net metering scheme.
For comparison, in 2020 the country added around 151 MW of new solar power. In 2019 and 2018, new additions totaled 252 MW and 88 MW, respectively.
Popular content
The cumulative PV capacity installed in Portugual reached 1,777 MW at the end of December.
Overall around 15.4 GW of renewable energy capacity is currently operating in the country, most of which is represented by hydropower with 7.12 GW and wind energy with 5.62 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.