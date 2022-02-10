Indian hydropower producer to deploy 10 GW of PV over next 10 years

From pv magazine India

SJVN Limited, an Indian state-owned hydropower producer, aims to develop 10 GW of solar power projects in the Indian state of Rajasthan over a period of five years.

The developer has submitted a letter of intent to develop the solar projects in Rajasthan. The government of Rajasthan has given the developer its full support.

SJVN plans to establish 10 GW of renewable power projects/parks on the land banks to be allocated by Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation in the state.

Commercial production will commence in a phased manner and the power generated will be supplied to the beneficiaries through the nearest substations. Power purchase agreements for the generated energy will be signed at prices determined through competitive tariff-based opportunities available in the market.

“SJVN has proposed to develop solar power projects in Rajasthan as the state has the largest solar power potential in the country. It receives the highest solar radiation (5.72 kWh/m2/day) and also has the highest number of more than 325 clear sunny days in a year. All these factors work in our favor of developing the projects,” said SJVN.

The projects will assist SJVN in achieving its ambitious vision of 5GW by 2023, 25GW by 2030, and 50GW by 2040. It will simultaneously contribute to the renewables capacity addition target of 500GW by 2030 set by the government of India.