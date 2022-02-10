Indian hydropower producer to deploy 10 GW of PV over next 10 years

From pv magazine India
SJVN Limited, an Indian state-owned hydropower producer, aims to develop 10 GW of solar power projects in the Indian state of Rajasthan over a period of five years.
The developer has submitted a letter of intent to develop the solar projects in Rajasthan. The government of Rajasthan has given the developer its full support.
SJVN plans to establish 10 GW of renewable power projects/parks on the land banks to be allocated by Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation in the state.
Popular content
Commercial production will commence in a phased manner and the power generated will be supplied to the beneficiaries through the nearest substations. Power purchase agreements for the generated energy will be signed at prices determined through competitive tariff-based opportunities available in the market.
“SJVN has proposed to develop solar power projects in Rajasthan as the state has the largest solar power potential in the country. It receives the highest solar radiation (5.72 kWh/m2/day) and also has the highest number of more than 325 clear sunny days in a year. All these factors work in our favor of developing the projects,” said SJVN.
The projects will assist SJVN in achieving its ambitious vision of 5GW by 2023, 25GW by 2030, and 50GW by 2040. It will simultaneously contribute to the renewables capacity addition target of 500GW by 2030 set by the government of India.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.