Hanwha Q Cells begins selling its solar panels based on M6 wafers in Europe

South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has announced it has begun selling its new Q.Peak Duo-G10 panels in Europe.
“European markets are poised to welcome Q Cells’ powerful solar module ever this month, as the Q.Peak Duo-G10 series enters the fray across the continent,” the module maker said in a statement.
These panels were unveiled by the company in May and are the company's first products based on M6 wafers. The series features the 156-half cell Q.Peak Duo XL-G10 module, with an output of 495W, for large scale projects; and the 132-half cell Q.Peak Duo ML-G10 panel, with an output of 415W, for rooftop applications.
“Both the 132-half cell and 156-half cell versions of the Q.Peak Duo-G10 provide exceptional efficiencies of 20.9% and 21.6%, respectively, thanks to Q.Antum Duo Z Technology, which arranges the module in a zero-gap cell layout,” Hanwha Q Cells stated, adding that the black version of the G10 series – the Q.Peak Duo BLK-G10 – will be available across Europe in the second half of this year.
