Chinese PV Industry Brief: Hoshine plans 200,000 ton poly fab

China’s largest silicon metal and silicone producer, Hoshine Silicon, today said it will invest RMB17.5 billion (US$2.75 billion) in a new polysilicon factory with an annual production capacity of 200,000 metric tons. The fab will be located in Urumqi City, in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Construction on the plant is expected to begin in May and be completed within 36 months. The company has reported a 500% increase in net profits in the past fiscal year.

State-owned solar panel glassmaker Irico New Energy today announced a strategic co-operation agreement with PV manufacturer Jinko Solar that will see Irico prioritize supply, and Jinko the purchase of, the former’s glass. Irico said the deal, to October 2024, would be worth around RMB3.6 billion (US$566 million), with the actual volumes of glass shipped subject to future purchase orders and a framework agreement.

PV module supplier Trina Solar today said it has signed a major purchase contract with wafer maker Shuangliang Eco-Energy for 210mm products. Under the agreement, Trina will buy 1.89 billion pieces from Shuangliang to the end of 2024. Based on the latest 210mm wafer prices collated by Tainwanese analyst PV InfoLink, the Trina contract would be worth around RMB16 billion. Trina will this year buy 392 million pieces from Shuangliang, under the purchase order, with 600 million to follow next year and 900 million in 2024.

In a separate development, the solar manufacturer's Trina Storage unit yesterday announced completion of its first battery energy storage system in the United Kingdom, a 50MW/56.2MWh lithium-ion facility in Burwell, England, for Scottish smart energy infrastructure company SMS plc. Trina said it installed, commissioned and tested the battery system for a project constructed by the Ethical Power unit of Hampshire-based renewable business Hive Energy. The battery will provide grid balancing services to utility National Grid, Trina said.