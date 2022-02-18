Ivory Coast launches tender for 20 MW floating solar array

From pv magazine France
Ivory Coast's state-owned energy company Côte d'Ivoire Energies (CI-Energies) has launched a tender for the construction of a floating solar power plant and the associated transmission network.
The 20 MWp will be located on the retention lake of the Kossou dam, in the center of Ivory Coast.
Interested developers will have time until March 29 to submit their bids.
The project is being financed by French Development Agency (AFD) with an €80 million loan.
Ivory Coast aims to double its power generation capacity between 2025 and 2030, increasing from 2,229 to 4,663 MW in 2030, including 42% renewable energy. The Ivorian government is planning to meet increasing energy demand by adding around 150 MW per year through IPPs, according to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Sub-Saharan country had only 13 MW of installed solar power at the end of 2020.
