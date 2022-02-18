New off-grid solar battery from China

Chinese storage system manufacturer Bslbatt has launched an off-grid battery for the off-grid storage of photovoltaic electricity.

Called BSL Box, the new modular battery is described by the company as a low-voltage device with a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh that can be expanded in stacking by reaching a capacity of up to 30.72 kWh.

The battery features internal plugs that eliminate the need for cable connections and all external cables can be integrated into one plug, which the manufacturer claims make the connection to the inverter easier.

The battery is claimed to provide steady operation for up to 6,000 charge cycles.

Popular content

“The battery system has a service life of more than 10 years. Regarding compatibility, the BSL Box battery system can be used with well-known inverters such as Victron, Growatt, SMA, Studer, Fronius, Deye, and Goodwe,” the company said in a statement. “A further feature is that the BSL Box when communicating with the inverter allows for closer control of the battery and the ability to query battery data via the internet.”

The company claims that the battery can help smooth out peak consumption. “After installation, users can continuously monitor the consumption of solar panels and batteries via an application,” it also explained. “In short, thanks to the BSL Box, self-consumption can quickly increase by 30%, thus saving on energy costs.”