Hanwha Q Cells launches 590W solar module with 21.7% efficiency

South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has unveiled its new Q.Peak Duo XL-G11.3 panel, which is the largest solar module produced by the company to date.



“For customers intent on pursuing a higher power class, Q Cells has developed the Q.Peak Duo XL-G11.3 solar module, which uses M10 wafers measuring 182mm to reach a power output of up to 590 W,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “This makes the Q.Peak Duo XL-G11.3 the first Q Cells module to surpass the 500 W mark, doing so with an efficiency of 21.7% using zero gap technology. The panel delivers extremely high yield per surface area thanks to the high-performance metrics of the company’s renowned Q.antum technology.”

The panel is available in five versions with power outputs ranging from 570 to 590 W, efficiency ranging from 20.8% to 21.7%, and a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. It measures 2,416×1,134×35mm, including the frame, and weighs 30.7kg.

The new product is based on 156 monocrystalline Q.antum half cells and features an open-circuit voltage of 53.59 V to 53.70 V and a short-circuit current ranging from 13.49 A to 13.59 A. It also features an IP68 enclosure rating, 3.2mm thermally pre-stressed glass with anti-reflection technology, and an anodized aluminum frame.

The module can be used with operating temperatures of between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius and its operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius. It comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is claimed to be 2% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 86% of the nominal output power.

The new product is currently being sold in Asia and Europe.