SolarJuice to ramp up solar manufacturing capacity to 1.1GW

From pv magazine USA

SPI Energy Co., a provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions, announced that Solarjuice Technology, the company’s solar manufacturing division, plans to increase its solar module manufacturing capacity to 1.1GW by the second half of 2022.

Solarjuice Technology signed agreements to upgrade its Sacramento, California manufacturing facility with cutting-edge technology due in mid-May. The expansion will boost capacity from the current manufacturing capacity of 200MW to 1.GW, expected to be achieved in Q3.

SPI acquired the existing lease for the 140,000 square foot manufacturing facility from Sunergy, after Sunergy filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021.

Popular content

“The state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing facility, which combines California’s highly skilled workers with machine-to-machine connectivity, will feature a high degree of precision automation and continuous improvement for manufacturing PV modules,” said Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy.

SPI Energy Co., founded in 2006, has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets.