Guyana tenders for solar on public buildings

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimated Guyana had 1.81MW of off grid solar generation capacity at the end of 2020.

The government of Guyana has tendered for solar arrays on 13 government buildings as part of its commitment to deploy solar in the first stage of a planned three-phase energy transition.

Mark Phillips, prime minister of the South American nation which struck oil a little over two years ago, told an energy conference last week the country would deploy natural gas, hydro and solar power over the next five years, before phasing out heavy fuel oil, expanding wind farm generation capacity and deploying a second big hydro project between 2027 and 2032.

An article reporting the comments for the government's Department for Public Information on Thursday stated that, after 2032, the nation's energy transition would hinge on “the continued expansion of those projects using new technology.” It is not clear whether that referred to only wind and hydro or would also include gas and solar.

Phillips, speaking at the conference in the capital, Georgetown, said more than 500MW of new power generation capacity would be built over the next five years. It was confirmed that figure would include a planned 300MW gas plant and the 165MW Amaila Falls hydro project.

Popular content

The prime minister said the government had budgeted GY$1.1 billion (US$5.04 million) for solar projects and mini hydro facilities away from populous coastal zones in the off-grid hinterland of the country.

Those plans presumably include the tender for 13 solar arrays on government buildings inland with an unspecified total generation capacity. A pre-bid online meeting is due to be held on Friday with developers having until March 24 to submit bids, which will be opened on that date.

The PM also told the energy conference, which closed on Friday, the government would trial electric vehicle fast charging in three of the country's 10 regions. The areas of the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara; Demerara-Mahaica – which includes Georgetown; and East Berbice-Corentyne, are all coastal.