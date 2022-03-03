Bluebird Solar expands PV module capacity to 300MW in India

From pv magazine India

India's Bluebird Solar has reached module production capacity of 300MW in India. It has added a fully automatic manufacturing line equipped with the latest mono-PERC, half-cut multi-busbar cells technology to produce modules with outputs of up to 660Wp.

Equipment suppliers for the new line included China’s Gaorun, Wuxi LEAD, Shanghai Hi-Show Photovoltaic Science and Technology (HSPV), and ASICPY. Cliantech Solutions was the India partner.

Bluebird Solar manufactures modules out of its factory in Greater Noida, India. As an EPC service provider, it also designs, builds and commissions off-grid and grid-tied solar power plants for a range of institutional, commercial and residential clients.