Indian state of Rajasthan to host 1.8GW of new solar

From pv magazine India
The Indian state of Rajasthan will host 1.8GW of solar capacity at two sites in Jaisalmer and Bikaner.
Rajasthan has already developed the world’s largest solar park with a 2.245GW of capacity in Bhadla, Jodhpur district. Similarly, Renewable Energy Corp. is developing a 925MW solar park in Jaisalmer district.
Popular content
Rajasthan official Subodh Agarwal said the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued approvals to develop the 800MW solar park in Jaisalmer via Rajasthan Power Generation Corp. and a 1,000MW solar park in Bikaner via Rajasthan Solar Park Development Co.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.