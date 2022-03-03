Indian state of Rajasthan to host 1.8GW of new solar

From pv magazine India

The Indian state of Rajasthan will host 1.8GW of solar capacity at two sites in Jaisalmer and Bikaner.

Rajasthan has already developed the world’s largest solar park with a 2.245GW of capacity in Bhadla, Jodhpur district. Similarly, Renewable Energy Corp. is developing a 925MW solar park in Jaisalmer district.

Popular content

Rajasthan official Subodh Agarwal said the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued approvals to develop the 800MW solar park in Jaisalmer via Rajasthan Power Generation Corp. and a 1,000MW solar park in Bikaner via Rajasthan Solar Park Development Co.