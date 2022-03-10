Telecoms business signs Bulgaria’s ‘first sleeved solar power deal’

The solar power will be generated by a 33MWp Renalfa project in southern Bulgaria.

Bulgarian renewables and e-mobility investor Renalfa says a ten-year deal it has secured to supply clean energy to a telecoms company is the first “sleeved” power purchase agreement (PPA) in the country.

Renalfa yesterday announced it will supply 20GWh per year of solar electricity to Mexican-controlled telecoms company A1 Bulgaria.

As part of the corporate PPA deal, Renalfa business Toki.bg will act as an intermediary between Renalfa's 33MWp solar field in southern Bulgaria and A1, ensuring the latter has the electricity it needs even when solar panels are not generating and assuming any risks associated with topping up the power supply when needed. In return, A1 will pay Toki.bg a sleeving fee.

“Corporate PPAs are the backbone of the clean energy transition and we are happy to announce the first ‘sleeved' PPA on the Bulgarian market,” said Renalfa executive director Yuri Katanov in a press release issued by A1 and the renewables developer yesterday.

Renalfa did not reveal how much A1 will pay for the solar electricity.

The telecoms company's parent, A1 Telekom Austria Group – which is itself controlled by Mexico City-based América Móvil – has set a target of reaching net zero operations this decade, according to the press statement.