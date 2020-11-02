Telecoms business secures 100 GWh of clean power with new procurement platform

A “large European telecom and technology provider” sourced 100 GWh of clean energy within three hours by using a procurement platform developed by Norwegian risk management and quality assurance business DNV GL.

Having unveiled its Instatrust platform – to match clean energy suppliers and customers – in June, DNV GL last month announced the telecoms procurement, as launch customer, attracted offers to supply more than 800 GWh of renewable energy through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

As a result of the deal, around 370 GWh of renewable energy was added to the Instatrust platform, said DNV GL.

The demand submitted by the telecoms provider took “two to three hours” to secure and achieved a 91% match with the PPA preferences cited by the corporate buyer, according to the Norwegian business.

Popular content

DNV GL said its Instatrust tool scores offers of renewable energy according to their match with buyer preferences, project feasibility and supplier profile and also gives feedback on trades to its registered clean energy providers.

“Introducing an innovative digital way of meeting green power sourcing goals with a corporate buyer such as this telecom provider as a launching customer has been really amazing,” said Caroline Brun Ellefsen, global head of instatrust. “The size and complexity of this particular [PPA request] have thoroughly tested our concept and we have many lessons learned that will help both buyers and sellers in accelerating the PPA process while managing their risks better.”