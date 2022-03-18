Fortum wins 200MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India
Finland's Fortum has won the rights to build a 200MW solar project in the Indian state of Gujarat. It won the project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) through competitive tariff-based bidding, for a total tendered capacity of 500MW.
The solar project will benefit from a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with GUVNL at a fixed tariff of INR 2.29 ($0.030)/kWh. The project will be commissioned by 2024.
Popular content
“For the development of solar-based power generation, Fortum utilizes partnerships and other forms of co-operation to maintain an asset-light structure,” said the company. “The solar power project in Gujarat, India, is planned to be developed together with a partner.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.