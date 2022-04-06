Tata Power commissions 160MW AC solar project for NTPC

From pv magazine India

Tata Power Solar, the solar unit of Tata Power, has commissioned a 160MW AC solar project at Jetsar, in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The project was won by state-run power producer NTPC under a tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by Solar Energy Corp. of India in 2019. The installation uses around 6,75,000 monocrystalline PV modules and is expected to produce 387 million units of energy per year.

“The Jetsar project was completed within a period of 15 months, which is a testament to Tata Power Solar’s exceptional project execution capabilities. The project engineers worked under tough climatic conditions, including the movement of men and machinery to the project site,” Tata Power said.

Tata Power Solar was originally formed in 1989 as a joint venture between Tata Power and British Petroleum Solar (BP Solar). Headquartered in Bangalore, it now operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power.

Tata Power Solar is one of the largest solar manufacturers in India, with a production capacity of 580MW of modules and 530MW cells. It has a portfolio of more than 8.3GW of ground-mount utility-scale, and 950MW of rooftop projects across the country. It has also installed over 65,000 solar water pumps in India.