Philippines developer set to double solar portfolio

Filipino solar developer Raslag Corp. has said it is aiming for commercial operation of an 18 MWp solar field by May 16.

In a recent project update, the Pampanga-based developer said it completed installation of solar panels at its Raslag III site last month. The project was almost 86% complete by the start of April.

The site will almost double the scale of the company's current 23 MWp portfolio, with the Raslag website stating a further 95 MWp are planned.

The developer said the Raslag III project, which will supply electricity to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market on a merchant basis, will generate more than 26 GWh of clean energy per year, enough to power 16,200 homes.