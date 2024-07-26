Work underway on Lightsource bp’s 560 MW solar project in Greece

Lightsource bp has selected Ameresco Sunel Energy SA, a joint venture company between US-based cleantech integrator Ameresco Inc and Greek developer Sunel Group, to support the construction of its 560 MW solar project, located in the regions of Larissa and Fthiodia in central Greece.

Earlier this week, it was announced the company would be both the EPC and O&M provider for the Enipeas project. Financing for the project, which comes in part from the European Union's NextGenerationEU fund, was announced in April.

The project features two clusters, Skopia, a 400 MW southern cluster and Kalithea, a 160 MW northern cluster. Together, the sites will feature 970,000 solar modules and boast a combined capacity that makes it one of Europe’s largest solar projects.

Upon completion, which is expected within the next 18 to 24 months, the project is expected to generate 0.90 TWh of electricity annually, powering the equivalent of 225,000 households and avoiding CO2 emissions by 379,000 tonnes per year.

“The 560 MWp Enipeas project contributes substantially to create a more sustainable future for Greece as it will provide affordable, secure, and cleaner energy and will support the country’s decarbonization goals and energy independence,” said Natalia Paraskevopoulou, Lightsource bp’s Head of Country for Greece. “Additionally, it will contribute to boosting the local economy. The presence of workers and contractors will drive demand for housing, groceries, and other local services, generating additional income for local businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Greece installed 1.59 GW of solar in 2023, bringing the country's cumulative capacity to over 7 GW by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Lightsource bp switched on its first solar project in Poland.