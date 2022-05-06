India’s SJVN awards 1 GW solar EPC project to Tata Power

From pv magazine India
Indian state-owned SJVN has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 1 GW ground-mount solar project to Tata Power Solar.
The hydropower producer won the grid-connected PV capacity under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme in an auction conducted by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), using the viability gap funding amount as a bid parameter. The solar project will be built in Bikaner district, Rajasthan.
Tata Power Solar’s scope of work includes end-to-end delivery of the commissioned solar plant to SJVN. It will also be responsible for arranging land on an outright purchase basis, power evacuation systems up to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) substation, and operation and maintenance of the solar plant for three years.
The project development cost has been estimated at INR 5,492 crore. It is expected to generate 2454.55 million units of electricity in the first year of its operation and approximately 56,838.32 million units over 25 years. It is scheduled to be completed in 24 months from the awarding of the EPC contract – that is, by May 2024.
