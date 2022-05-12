Intersolar Europe Day 2: Back to it!

Recap from Day 1
On Day 1, we covered everything from shipping problems and full order books, to mounting systems as first responders, Rolls Royce microgrids, and sustainable ambitions.
We also featured a number of new products, including:
- New residential battery from Pylontech
- Jetion presents heterojunction solar module series based on n-type G12 wafers
- Kstar launches all-in-one residential battery inverter solution
- Solis unveils off-grid PV inverter
- Voltec Solar presents bifacial solar module for agrivoltaics
Stay tuned for more live coverage throughout the day!