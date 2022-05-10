Smarter E Products: Voltec Solar presents bifacial solar module for agrivoltaics

French PV module manufacturer Voltec Solar is presenting a solar panel based on bifacial half-cut monocrystalline PERC bifacial cells for applications in agrivoltaic projects at this week's Smarter E fair in Munich, Germany,.
The new product measures 2,005 mm x 1,042 mm x 35 mm and weighs 23 kg. It features different levels of transparency: 15% for the 390 W version of the module; 40% for the 280 W module; and 60% for a module with an output of 140W.
“Diffusion, high transparency and anti-soiling properties of this PV module allow the crops in the greenhouse to take full advantage of the light,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The various sizes are standardized to maximize manufacturing efficiencies and panels are complying with low carbon footprint regulations.”
The 280 W panel has a power conversion efficiency of 13.40%, an open-circuit voltage of 31.38 V, and a short-circuit current of 11.06 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The bifacial module can be used with operating temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius and its temperature coefficient is -0.324% per C. It is enclosed between 3.2mm high transparency, tempered glass surfaces, and features a single junction box with an IP 68 rating, which the manufacturer said allows easy and optimized wiring.
The products come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 20-year product guarantee, with an extension option for up to 30 years. Annual linear degradation over 25 years is said to be at 0.5% while degradation for the first year of the panel’s lifetime is capped at 98%.
Voltec Solar currently has an annual PV module production capacity of 200 MW at its factory in Alsace. This is set to double by mid-2023 with a daily production capacity of 3,000 modules. It was established in 2009 and is 100%-owned by the Strub Group.
The manufacturer will showcase its new modules at booth A4.380 (Krannich Solar).
