Intersolar Europe Day 1: Overcoming the EU’s ‘chronic underestimation’ of solar

'A war against renewables'
Ahead of the exhibition that is getting under way as we speak, the Intersolar conference yesterday afternoon brought stark warnings of the task that confronts Europe’s solar industry following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, writes Mark Hutchins.
“This is also a war against renewable energy,” Artem Semenyshyn, of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine, told the audience.
The session painted encouraging pictures for solar growth in Europe, taking in rising demand in regions from the Nordic nations to Italy and Portugal, and European markets can expect to ramp up significantly given the continent’s urgent desire to cut its dependence on Russian gas imports.
Semenyshyn closed yesterday's presentation by saying: “This new energy reality is real driver for PV.”
Qcells unveils new brand identity
A new Qcells has arrived! In April, the company announced its new brand identity, including a new logo, new mission, new values, and new slogan.
QCells has long been renowned as a leading solar cell and module supplier and, more recently, as a provider of smart storage solutions, 100% renewable electricity supply contracts, and a developer of large scale renewable energy projects. So the time was right for it to reconsider its core competencies and how they were reflected in its brand image.
The result is a striking new logo and a unifying slogan: Completely Clean Energy. Qcells aims for a greener tomorrow with completely clean energy solutions. To achieve this goal, it will be a trailblazer in its bold actions and ideas; offer stewardship through greater compassion and purpose; and be a paragon of good and excellence – driving the world towards a cleaner future via Qcells’ technical expertise and unshakeable belief in finding a better way.
Welcome from Longi
In recent years, Longi has turned its attention to green hydrogen. Li Zhenguo, company founder and CEO, recently spoke to pv magazine about its strategic shift and how he believes that coupling this technology with solar PV will be the key to achieving carbon neutrality.
You can read the interview here, visit the company at booth A2. 270, and watch Li Zhenguo's welcome to this year's Intersolar here:
Overcoming the EU’s 'chronic underestimation' of solar
To get the show on the road with the pv magazine beat patrol, our own Beatriz Santos asked SolarPower Europe's Dries Acke how the industry can avoid forever having its potential underestimated.
Getting a head start on his new mission to advocate for an expanded role for PV in Europe’s energy transition, SolarPower Europe’s new policy director, Dries Acke, attended The Smarter E conference in Munich yesterday. That, in itself demonstrated commitment to the cause as Acke will not officially begin his new position until next week.
Describing the EU as “at a fork in the road” in terms of energy policy, Acke said he hopes to help European policy makers recognize solar’s full potential – and turn around previous misconceptions that have seen it underestimated in the bloc’s strategy. Based on the bloc's current estimates for solar, the EU is “at risk of predicting less than business as usual,” according to Acke. The Brussels-based lobbyist said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has EU member states considering whether they should be focused on securing fossil fuel alternatives to Russia or accelerating the energy transition – an option which would see solar emerge as a true “hero.”
With the European Commission scheduled to deliver its long-awaited solar energy strategy next week, Acke already has a packed in-tray. SolarPower Europe is ready for swift action if the commission’s announcement does not meet expectations.
Before joining SolarPower Europe, Acke was director for the energy systems initiative at the European Climate Foundation.
Welcome back!
The pv magazine team is delighted to be back at this year's Intersolar. We will be on the ground for the next three days, reporting on all the latest solar PV and energy storage developments as they happen.
Already this week, we have featured a number of new products on the website, including:
Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day!