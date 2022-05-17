APsytems reveals 3-phase microinverter for high-power PV modules

China-based inverter manufacturer APsystems has launched a three-phase microinverter for residential and commercial PV projects, with a power output of up to 2,000 VA.

“Our microinverter is equipped with reactive power control that makes it interactive with power grids,” Olivier Jacques, president global for APsystems, told pv magazine. “This helps better manage photovoltaic power hikes in the grid while offering a robust and compelling solution for small and medium commercial solar across the world.”

The QT2 microinverter has an efficiency rating of 97% and a nominal maximum power point tracker (MPPT) efficiency of 99.5%. The nominal output voltage is between 400 V and 438 V, and the adjustable output voltage ranges from 277 V to 478 V.

The manufacturer said this is applicable to any type of three-phase network in the world, including 208 V and 380 V grids in the United States and 400 V in Europe. The recommended PV module voltage range is between 400 W and 670 W, and the maximum input voltage is 60 V.

The microinverter measures 359 mm x 242 mm x 46 mm and weighs 6 kg. It features an IP67 enclosure rating and a cooling system based on natural convection. It also offers Encrypted Zigbee wireless features for faster communication speed and better system security.

Popular content

“The new platform architecture, built from the ground up by the power electronics design experts comprising APsystems’ engineering and R&D teams, employs the latest breakthroughs in power inversion circuitry, semiconductor device technology, high-speed communication and intelligent control,” saids Jacques.

The product comes with a 10-year product warranty, but that can be expanded to 20 years on request in Europe and 25 years in the United States. The company said the components are encapsulated with silicon.

“This reduces stress on the electronics, facilitates thermal dissipation, and improves waterproof properties,” Jacques explained. “The QT2 has been engineered for safety and ties directly to the low-voltage PV module and connects to the public power grid via standard AC voltages, enhancing human and building protection, making sure safety is no more a concern in solar projects. It is well known that building-integrated solar projects involving human protection issues, high voltage DC running on the roof can create problems causing arc-fault risks which may lead to fire hazards.”

The company will start selling the inverter in Europe and the United States this summer. It will release it throughout the rest of the world by the end of this year.