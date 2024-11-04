Servotech launches solar inverters, microinverters, battery storage systems

From pv magazine India

Raman Bhatia, founder and managing director of Servotech Power Systems, has unveiled a number of new solar solutions, including on-grid microinverters, hybrid inverters, battery energy storage systems, and solar pump controllers.

The new products are aligned with Indian government initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM Scheme.

Servotech’s Microsync series microinverters, STMSI-800 and STMSI-1600, include automatic power point tracking and patented reverse AC power transmission technology. This technology prioritizes power output to the load and transmits unused power back to the grid.

“The STMSI-800 with a maximum output power of 800 W can be paired with two solar panels of 500 W each. The STMSI-1600 supports four panels of 500 W each. The inverters have built-in Wi-Fi, which connects with the home wiressless network,” said Arun Handa, chief technology officer at Servotech Power Systems. “So users can control and view all kinds of the power data on their mobile phone by simply installing the Sun Plus Internet of things app (which links with the inverter).”

The STMSI-800 weighs 2.8 kg and measures 283 mm x 200 mm x 41.6 mm. The STMSI-1600 weighs 4 kg and measures 370 mm x 300 mm x 41.6 mm.

Servotech has also launched on-grid solar inverters ranging from 1 kW to 100 kW, single-phase and three-phase hybrid inverters, battery energy storage systems (1.2 kWh to 15 kWh for domestic users and a 5.1 kW model for e-rickshaws), and solar pump controllers for 2HP to 10HP water pumps. Single-phase hybrid inverters from 2 kW to 7.5 kW are suited for residential PV use, while three-phase hybrid inverters from 10 kW to 22.5 kW are aimed at larger homes and small C&I applications.