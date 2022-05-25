Italian solar survey indicates rise of energy storage

Germany's EUPD Research surveyed solar installers for the latest Italian edition of its “Global PV InstallerMonitor” report. Of the 100 Italian PV installers it interviewed, only one said they had no plans to also offer energy storage systems.

Some 89 respondents said they offered energy storage, up from 64% last year, with 10 installers saying they intended to offer storage products this year. EUPD Research said this week that 45 of the Italian respondents also offered electric mobility-related products.

The market data company quoted figures from trade body Italia Solare, which indicated 431 MWh of energy storage capacity was sold in Italy last year, up from 112 MWh in 2020. The data company said Italy added around 1 GW of solar generation capacity last year to reach 22.6 GW.

EUPD Research said the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto encouraged energy storage sales with funding schemes. In Italy, rooftop PV is incentivized by net billing and a 110% “superbonus” tax deduction for some types of building renovation. Net billing enables electricity generators to deduct the value of power they feed into the grid from their final electricity bill, with the exported electricity holding a lower value.