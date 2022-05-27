Indian developers switch on 300 MW of large-scale solar

From pv magazine India

Tata Power has revealed that its Tata Power Renewable Energy unit has commissioned a 100 MW/138 MWp solar project in Partur, in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The installation features more than 4,11,900 monocrystalline PV modules and spans 600 acres. It will supply electricity to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL). It is expected to help offset around 234 million tons of CO2 emissions per year.

The project was executed by Tata Power’s EPC unit, Tata Power Solar Systems, within the stipulated timeline of 3.5 months. Tata Power’s operational renewables capacity now stands at around 3.6 GW, with 2.7 GW of solar and 932 MW of wind. Its total renewables portfolio stands at 4.9 GW, including 1.3 GW of projects under various stages of implementation.

In a separate development, Gurugram-based Acme Solar said that it has switched on a 300 MW solar power project in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. The project in the village of Badiseed is Acme’s largest single-location project thus far.

The plant in Rajasthan will supply electricity to Maharashtra, with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) to serve as the offtaker. Acme Solar said it was able to finish the project in the shortest possible time, despite pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and rising module prices.

“We faced two consecutive rounds of the Covid-19 pandemic that brought working at the sites to a standstill. It was burdened with disruption in the supply chain and sky-rocketing prices of solar modules and other equipment,” said Sandeep Kashyap, chief operating officer of Acme Solar. “Prices of nearly all components peaked, and freight increased many folds. We could overcome all the challenges … and commission the project successfully in the shortest available time.”

Acme Solar is currently implementing another 1.75 GW of solar projects.