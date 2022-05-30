Missile strike destroys solar plant in Ukraine

Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform has reported that a Russian missile strike has hit a ground-mounted solar plant in Merefa, close to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
The missile strike hit the solar plant on the night of May 28. Ukrinform quoted a local media outlet as saying that the project had been built on a former landfill site under Ukraine's feed-in tariff scheme. It had been operational for about a year and a half.
According to the manager of the project, Volodymyr Ronchakovsky, the missiles produced holes at the site measuring 6 meters deep and 11 meters in diameter. The missiles were reportedly launched from Belgorod, western Russia.
In mid-March, the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy (UARE) said that 37% of the nation's ground-mounted solar project capacity had been built in areas where armed conflict was taking place, with another 34% in adjacent areas. The UARE reported “registered cases of destruction” of solar panels and claimed that Russian forces “steal all the equipment from the stations – everything that can be stolen and taken away.”
