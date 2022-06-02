France deployed 484 MW of PV in Q1

From pv magazine France
France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 484 MW of new PV systems were connected to the grid in the January-March period, from 736 MW in the same period a year earlier.
Installations above 250 kW in size accounted for about 47% of the new solar capacity. Installations below 9 kW in size represented 86% of the number of the newly connected units and 13% of all new capacity.
France reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 14.6 GW at the end of March, with 13.8 GW of the total on the French mainland. The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests has increased by 16% since the start of the year to 13.4 GW, including 2.9 GW with signed connection agreements.
Popular content
In the first quarter of the year, solar production stood at 3.2 TWh, from 2.4 TWh during the same period in 2021. Solar generation accounts for 2.2% of French electricity consumption, down from 3.7% a year earlier.
The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur accounted for 65% of the newly connected power in the first quarter. They are the regions with the highest installed capacities, representing 66% of all cumulative power connected in France by the end of March.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.