Jakson switches on 70 MW Amguri solar park in India

Noida-based Jakson commissioned the 70 MW Amguri project in the Indian state of Assam. It is located in Sivasagar district and was launched by the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Jakson developed the project on a build-own-operate basis, with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) also done in-house. Assam Power Generation developed the solar park and provided plug-and-play infrastructure.
The power generated by the plant will be procured by Assam Power Distribution under a 25-year power purchase agreement. The solar park is expected to generate around 130 GWh of electricity per year.
