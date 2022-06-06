O2 Power switches on 250 MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India
Gurgaon-headquartered O2 Power has commissioned its first solar project in India. The 250 MW PV project is located in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.
The project was commissioned in two phases between April and May. It will supply electricity to Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) at a fixed tariff of INR 2.50 ($0.032)/kWh for 25 years. SECI, in turn, will sell the power to Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd to meet the state’s power demand.
Popular content
The project relies on modules provided by Chinese manufacturer Znshine.
O2 Power is owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure and Singapore’s state-owned Temasek. Headquartered in the Gurgaon district of the Indian state of Haryana, it focuses on developing utility-scale renewable projects via both ground-mounted project development and mergers and acquisitions.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.