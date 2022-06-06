O2 Power switches on 250 MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India

Gurgaon-headquartered O2 Power has commissioned its first solar project in India. The 250 MW PV project is located in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

The project was commissioned in two phases between April and May. It will supply electricity to Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) at a fixed tariff of INR 2.50 ($0.032)/kWh for 25 years. SECI, in turn, will sell the power to Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd to meet the state’s power demand.

The project relies on modules provided by Chinese manufacturer Znshine.

O2 Power is owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure and Singapore’s state-owned Temasek. Headquartered in the Gurgaon district of the Indian state of Haryana, it focuses on developing utility-scale renewable projects via both ground-mounted project development and mergers and acquisitions.