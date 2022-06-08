Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon price exceeds $40/kg, another 5 GW of cell capacity comes online

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association reports that the price of polysilicon reached this week CNY 270 ($40.39)/kg — the highest level since 2011. The weekly average price was CNY 267/kg. The price hike is due to both difficult silicon metal supply and increasing market demand from the downstream business.
Module manufacturer Longi commissioned a 5 GW solar cell factory in Ningxia Province. The manufacturing facility represents the first phase of a 10 GW project that the company is implementing at the site. Overall, Longi is investing CNY 6.6 billion in the new factory, which is expected to become fully operational by October 2023.
Wafer manufacturer Gokin Solar announced it signed an agreement with the government of Yibin City, Sichuan Province, for the construction of a monocrystalline ingot factory with a capacity of 50 GW. The CNY 22 billion manufacturing facility is also expected to host 30 GW of wafer capacity and to be fully operational by the end of 2023.
PV production equipment manufacturer Jinchen said on Monday it would provide India's Adani Solar with 2 GW solar panel production lines. According to Jinchen, this is the second major contract between the two companies since 2021.
Popular content
Photovoltaic panel glassmaker Xinyi Solar last week revealed it experienced a significant shareholder revolt at its AGM. The holders of more than 37% of stock in the company voted against the proposal to give the board a general mandate to issue shares. The holders of more than 27% of shares in the Xinyi Glass manufacturing business, whose major investors also control Xinyi Solar, voted against the same measure for their own company.
IDG Energy Investment Ltd last week announced the production of its first solar cell wet processing equipment as part of a two-unit order for an undisclosed customer.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.