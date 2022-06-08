German heating solutions provider offers heat pump leasing

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's heating solutions provider Thermondo and South Korean company LG Electronics began jointly offering heat pump leasing to their German clients since in June.
Homeowners are asked to pay a fixed monthly price of €159 ($170.6) without the need for high initial investment. The offer is valid nationwide and includes the “Thermondo easy” leasing model, which is an all-round service that includes two-year maintenance and remote diagnostics in the event of faults. In addition, Thermondo manages all funding and financing processes, as well as the disposal of the old heating system.
Thermondo wants to encourage the owners of existing buildings to make the switch. According to the company, the use of heat pumps in 6 million of the approximately 20 million existing buildings would be technically feasible in Germany.
Thermondo wants to install almost 10,000 heat pumps in this market segment by the end of 2023. A digitally supported planning process makes it possible to calculate the heating load per room in order to determine the optimal heat pump solution.
Popular content
The households that decide to make the switch will receive a heat pump from LG Electronics. “The LG Therma V Monobloc S is a particularly quiet air/water heat pump with high energy efficiency (A+++) and full heat output at low ambient temperatures,” the company said in a statement.
A large partner like LG Electronics is important, especially with a view to scaling, but also with a view to converting the heating systems in existing buildings. “The LG Therma V heat pump is quiet, powerful and energy-efficient and, with a flow temperature of more than 60 C, is ideal for existing buildings,” said Lucas Koczian, head of Thermondo's product portfolio.
According to the German federal government, 6 million heat pumps are to be installed in Germany by 2030. According to the “Energy Efficiency Work Plan” of the Federal Ministry of Economics, the aim is to increase the number of newly installed heat pumps to over 500,000 units per year by 2024.
LG Electronics launched its Home Energy Package in Germany in March 2021. The hybrid system combines a heat pump, a PV system, and battery storage to provide residential buildings and small businesses with heat and electricity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.