German heating solutions provider offers heat pump leasing

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's heating solutions provider Thermondo and South Korean company LG Electronics began jointly offering heat pump leasing to their German clients since in June.

Homeowners are asked to pay a fixed monthly price of €159 ($170.6) without the need for high initial investment. The offer is valid nationwide and includes the “Thermondo easy” leasing model, which is an all-round service that includes two-year maintenance and remote diagnostics in the event of faults. In addition, Thermondo manages all funding and financing processes, as well as the disposal of the old heating system.

Thermondo wants to encourage the owners of existing buildings to make the switch. According to the company, the use of heat pumps in 6 million of the approximately 20 million existing buildings would be technically feasible in Germany.

Thermondo wants to install almost 10,000 heat pumps in this market segment by the end of 2023. A digitally supported planning process makes it possible to calculate the heating load per room in order to determine the optimal heat pump solution.

The households that decide to make the switch will receive a heat pump from LG Electronics. “The LG Therma V Monobloc S is a particularly quiet air/water heat pump with high energy efficiency (A+++) and full heat output at low ambient temperatures,” the company said in a statement.

A large partner like LG Electronics is important, especially with a view to scaling, but also with a view to converting the heating systems in existing buildings. “The LG Therma V heat pump is quiet, powerful and energy-efficient and, with a flow temperature of more than 60 C, is ideal for existing buildings,” said Lucas Koczian, head of Thermondo's product portfolio.

According to the German federal government, 6 million heat pumps are to be installed in Germany by 2030. According to the “Energy Efficiency Work Plan” of the Federal Ministry of Economics, the aim is to increase the number of newly installed heat pumps to over 500,000 units per year by 2024.

LG Electronics launched its Home Energy Package in Germany in March 2021. The hybrid system combines a heat pump, a PV system, and battery storage to provide residential buildings and small businesses with heat and electricity.