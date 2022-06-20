NextEra sees 3.5 TW of renewables by 2050

From pv magazine USA
US renewables developer NextEra's description of “near-firm” solar 2022 Investor Conference report “assumes a four-hour battery to achieve roughly equivalent reliability during peak hours for comparison with dispatchable generation sources.”
The technical definition of a near-firm solar power plant is one that is coupled to a battery sized at 25% its nameplate capacity, which is capable of providing four hours of energy storage – that is, 100 MWac solar plus 25 MW/100 MWh of energy storage.
