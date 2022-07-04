Just $126 million would give nation a 92% renewables-powered energy system

Irena estimates Palau has had just 2 MW of grid-connected solar capacity since the end of 2018.

A report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) has estimated it would require only $126 million to take the Pacific island chain of Palau from 4% renewables-powered to more than 92%.

Publishing a country report about the nation, which comprises more than 500 islands to the east of the Philippines, Irena estimated 190 MW of solar generation capacity and 20 MW of wind farms could help Palau become almost entirely powered by clean energy.

The international body pointed out the country would also require 412 MWh of battery energy storage capacity and 41 MW of battery inverters, to even out supply from those renewables assets.

That could all be secured for the nation for less than $130 million, according to Irena.

Palau, one of the island nations at risk of disappearing due to rising sea levels, wants to have a fully renewables-powered energy system by mid century.

Popular content

With the added solar, wind and battery capacity able to supply 92.1% of Palau's power, according to Irena, the last mile could be attained with the use of clean energy-powered green hydrogen.

Irena has estimated Palau had just 2 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at the end of 2021, with the panels in place since the end of 2018.

The nation had a further 235 kW of off-grid solar, according to Irena, present since the end of 2019.