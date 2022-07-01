The Hydrogen Stream: Romania calls for green hydrogen projects

Romania has unveiled a new state aid scheme to support investments in capacity building for hydrogen production from solar, hydro, and wind via electrolysis. Based on a competitive tendering procedure, the scheme applies to new green hydrogen production facilities, including extensions of green hydrogen production capacity. Project submissions will close on July 31. The maximum amount of state aid to be granted is €50 million ($52.3 million) per company per investment project. “The implementation of projects eligible for funding under this aid scheme aims to install green hydrogen production capacity of at least 100 MW in electrolysis plants by Dec. 31, 2025, producing at least 10,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually from renewable sources,” said Romania's Ministry of Energy.

Air Products and a subsidiary of Gunvor Group have signed a joint development agreement for an import terminal in Rotterdam. The import terminal is expected to start operations in 2026. “The signing of the agreement is an important step toward an investment decision that will be taken as the companies gain confidence in the regulatory framework, permitting process, and funding support,” said the US industrial gas company. The green ammonia will be converted to hydrogen and distributed to European markets – primarily the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. “Green ammonia is not only a hydrogen carrier and a feedstock for the chemical industry, but it's also an important renewable fuel for the shipping sector,” said Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam. “First-mover projects like this will make Rotterdam Europe's foremost Hydrogen Hub.”

European Energy has signed a contract to deliver green hydrogen from the first half of 2023 to Port of Esbjerg, Denmark. “The green hydrogen will be used in a fuel cell to generate fossil free power to vessels in the port,” said the Danish energy company.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence plans to deploy 33 hydrogen-powered vehicles by September. The first nine went into service this week. “The fuel is available at 15 filling stations in the Netherlands. With a full tank, the car has a range of 500 to 700 kilometers,” said the Dutch government.

The European Commission has launched the application process for the Alliance for Zero-Emission Aviation. The EU-funded alliance aims to help the bloc to introduce electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft.