Heat pump sales grew 34% in Europe in 2021

The European heat pump market expanded in 2021, with 2.18 million heat pump units sold in 21 countries, according to the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA).
This compares to around 1.62 million in 2020 and brings the total number of heat pumps in Europe to 16.98 million, which represents around 14% of the continent's heating market.
The markets with the strongest growth were Poland (+87%), Ireland (+69%), Italy (+63%), Slovakia (+42%) Norway (+36%), France (+36%) and Germany (+28%). The five biggest European heat pump markets were France (537,000 units), Italy (382,000), Germany (177,000), Spain (148,000), and Sweden (135,000).
“These figures could skyrocket further next year as the REPowerEU plan to get off Russian gas and its ambitious targets for heat pumps kicks in,” said Jozefien Vanbecelaere, head of EU affairs for the European Heat Pump Association. “We do see limitations in components supply, though, that may dampen the increase. Here we see the need for an EU heat pump acceleration action plan, to ensure smooth growth and avoid supply or HR bottlenecks.”
