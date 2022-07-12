South Sudan set for grid solar

The capital of South Sudan is set to host a new 12 MWp grid-connected solar plant.
The nation had just 1 MW of grid solar at the end of 2021, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), but that figure could be set to leap thanks to a project under development in Juba by Ugandan company Aptech Africa.
Aptech, which installed a solar rooftop-diesel system for the Upper Nile University of Malakal in South Sudan in November, has secured government approval to buy the electricity from the new project. The Juba project will be financed by Ezra Construction, which is part of the South Sudanese Ezra Group, an Aptech Africa representative told pv magazine.
Popular content
IRENA's latest figures show that South Sudan's 1 MW of grid solar has been in place since the end of 2018.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.