Indian Railways launches 2.6 GW renewables tender

Indian Railways wants 20 GW of solar on its vacant land by 2030.

From pv magazine India

REMC Limited, on behalf of Indian Railways, has invited bids to install 1 GW of grid-connected renewable power projects, with or without energy storage systems (ESS), for a round-the-clock power supply.

The projects can be located anywhere in India. The selected developer is to set up RE power projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The nominated zonal railway will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with the successful developer.

The RE generation (solar, wind, and hydro) components and the ESS may be co-located or located at different locations.

“Already commissioned projects will not be considered under this RfS. However, projects under construction or not yet commissioned will be considered, in case these projects are not already accepted under any other central or state schemes,” the tender document states.

A single developer can bid for 250 MW up to the entire 1 GW capacity.

In a separate tender, REMC has invited bids to set up an aggregate 1.548 GW capacity of land-based solar plants near the traction sub-station (TSS) at 25 kV connectivity. The capacity is to be installed on a build-own-operate basis across different zonal railways.