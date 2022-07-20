Slovakia restarts rebate program for residential PV, heat pumps

The Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency (SIEA) recently launched a new phase of its rebate scheme for installations of solar water heaters, PV systems with generation capacities of up to 10 kW, heat pumps, biomass systems, and solar-thermal collectors.

Under the Green Houses Program, project developers are entitled to one-time payments covering up to 50% of the costs of buying and installing renewable energy systems or heat pumps. Rebates can reach a maximum of €3,400 ($3,465) for heat pumps, €1,500 for PV panels and biomass systems, and €1,750 for solar collectors.

According to SIEA, the scheme will have a budget of €30 million for this year. In the previous phases of the scheme, which was launched in 2015, the SEIA awarded around €80 million of rebates to more than 41,000 installations.



According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country had around 585 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2021 – the same amount it had at the end of the previous year.